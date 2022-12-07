Joe Mixon practices in full on Wednesday ahead of Week 14 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals take on AFC North and Ohio rival, the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. It looks like they will get their starting running back Joe Mixon back, as he was able to practice in full on Wednesday as he returns from a concussion. That likely means he is out of concussion protocol.

Mixon has missed the last two games in protocol, but was able to get in limited practices last week and sounded close to returning in Week 13. When he returns, he will take the lead running back job back from Samaje Perine, who played extremely well in his absence.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Could Perine have won himself more work while Mixon was out? Possibly, but this is Mixon’s job and he hasn’t lost it. Mixon will be a must start, while Perine isn’t startable, as he hasn’t been startable as Mixon’s backup all season.