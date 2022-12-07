Brandin Cooks injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Week 14 of the NFL season will see the Houston Texans taking on the Dallas Cowboys. It will be a tough matchup for the Texans as they have to deal with the stout Cowboys’ defense. The Houston offense is going to need all the help it can get, especially as they turn the quarterback position back over to Davis Mills. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks missed last week’s game with a calf injury and is starting Week 14 off by not practicing.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) not practicing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The 1-10-1 Texans have a lot of issues, but Cooks is one of the lone bright spots. He has played in 10 games, and he has 44 receptions on 71 targets for 520 yards and a touchdown. Defenses can key on Cooks in the passing game, but he still finds ways to put together solid outings. From his anticipated workload, Cooks draws definite PPR value but even has upside in standard leagues if he can play without limitation. If he is inactive, Nico Collins would see an uptick in work in the offense but is too risky of a play to start in Week 14 fantasy football lineups.