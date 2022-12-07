Jerry Jeudy still working through ankle injury ahead of Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was on a pitch count last week due to an ankle injury, and it’s safe to say he’ll be limited again this week when the Broncos host the Chiefs on Sunday. Jeudy sat out Wednesday’s practice due to his ankle injury.

Last week, he sat out Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited workout on Friday and being listed as questionable for Sunday. He finished the game with four receptions for 65 yards.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Jeudy had a strong game in spite of only playing 20 offensive snaps. Kendall Hinton led the way with 41 snaps, Brandon Johnson followed with 25 snaps, and Courtland Sutton had 23. It wasn’t a pretty game as the Broncos lost 10-9, but Jeudy was the team’s leading receiver.

His upside remains tremendous in spite of the injury. Of course, a pitch count also offers a low floor. He’s got flex value against the Chiefs, but you’ll want to have measured expectations if he’s on a pitch count again.