David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Bengals

Week 14 will see the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are coming off a win in Week 13 over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson made his return to the field but was largely ineffective against his former team. The Texans head into this week with a number of players getting a rest day on Wednesday. One of the players on the injury report not resting is TE David Njoku. He is dealing with a knee injury and was listed as a limited participant.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Njoku has played in nine games this year. He has 41 receptions on 52 targets for 464 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns don’t have many reliable pass-catchers, so Njoku should see his normal target share if he is able to take the field. Watson’s slow start shouldn’t affect the outlook for Njoku this week, so you will start him if he is active. If Njoku is inactive, there is no need to start Harrison Bryant and would need to look elsewhere in that case.