Christian McCaffrey still limited in practice with knee injury to start Week 14 pre

The 49ers returned to practice to open Week 14 and running back Christian McCaffrey is still dealing with a knee injury. He was limited at Wednesday’s first practice of the week.

McCaffrey tweaked the knee two weeks ago and was limited in the second half of the game. Following the game, McCaffrey noted that he dodged a bullet with the injury. He sat out practice last Wednesday, was upgraded to limited on Thursday, and was upgraded again to full on Friday. He was removed from the final injury report and had 25 touches on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

The fact that McCaffrey was limited on Wednesday rather than a DNP like last week is a strong sign. He’s on track to play this weekend, and with QB Brock Purdy replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the starting lineup, we can expect a whole lot of McCaffrey. Jordan Mason and Kyle Juszczyk will get work as complements, but McCaffrey will be the go-to guy out of the backfield.