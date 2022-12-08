 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins limited with hamstring on Thursday ahead of Week 14 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Tee Higgins has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals take on in-state and division rival the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hopefully they will have wide receiver Tee Higgins, but he did pop up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury. New injuries during the week are never a good thing, but we don’t exactly know the context of this one.

If Higgins suffered an injury in practice that limited him, that is bad, but if he just had a little tightening of the hamstring and the team wanted to play it safe, he could be just fine and practice in full on Friday. We will have to wait for more information.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

If Higgins plays, he’s an automatic start on the Bengals great passing attack led by Joe Burrow. If he were to sit, Tyler Boyd would likely become a strong play, especially with Hayden Hurst already out for this week.

