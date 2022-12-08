Jakobi Meyers not spotted at practice Thursday ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals

Week 14 will wrap up on Monday, December 12. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Arizona Cardinals in a non-conference game. The Patriots need a big win to stay in contention in a tough AFC East. They are dealing with several injuries to their offense, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He is not at practice on Thursday and could still be dealing with the fallout from the big hit he took in the team’s Week 13 game.

The Patriots are missing some key players as prep begins for MNF and the Cardinals. WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, OT Trent Brown, and OT Isaiah Wynn all not present. pic.twitter.com/Sc3I8HdsY6 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Meyers has played in 10 games so far this season. He has 50 receptions on 67 targets for 593 yards and three touchdowns on the season. The Patriots tend to be more run-heavy, but Meyers has risen to the top of the team’s wide receivers and gives a reliable option to quarterback Mac Jones. If Meyers is active, he retains flex appeal in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker would see an uptick in work and could be dart throws in deeper PPR leagues.