Damien Harris not at practice Thursday ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals

The New England patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football this week, so their first practice was Thursday. Notably absent from practice was running back Damien Harris, per Mark Daniels.

Harris missed last week’s game due to a thigh injury and is likely still dealing with that injury heading into Week 14. When healthy, Harris has been a strong contributor to the Patriots offense, even as Rhamondre Stevenson has won playing time.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Stevenson has taken the lead back role from Harris, but he’s remained efficient when getting touches. Unfortunately, Stevenson has taken a pretty big lead in touches, so Harris would be tough to recommend starting, even if he is healthy.

If Harris can’t play again, that is good news for Stevenson’s workload, as he saw a crazy high 88% snap percentage last week with Harris out.