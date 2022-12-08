DeAndre Hopkins not practicing with illness Thursday of Week 14 vs. Patriots

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. This week’s slate of games will wrap up on Monday, December 12. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New England Patriots. Each of these teams is looking for an important win to stay in the running for their respective divisions. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with an illness and did not practice on Thursday.

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with an illness. pic.twitter.com/wHTRtiadCf — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Hopkins has played in only six games this season, but still leads Arizona in receiving. He has 49 receptions on 64 targets for 574 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins draws a high target share, so he would be a huge missing piece in the offense. If Hopkins is active, you are going to start him in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is ruled out, check the status of teammate Marquise Brown. If he is active start him, if he is inactive also, then look for Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch to see the uptick in work.