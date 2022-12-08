Rondale Moore injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Patriots

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The slate will wrap up on Monday, December 12, with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the New England Patriots. The Cardinals’ offense has been dealing with injuries, and unfortunately, it seems like their bye week didn’t allow them the time needed to get healthy. Wide receiver Rondale Moore is coming out of the off-week dealing with a groin injury. He missed practice on Thursday, and it remains to be seen how serious the issue is.

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with an illness. pic.twitter.com/wHTRtiadCf — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Moore has had a rollercoaster of a season and has flirted with fantasy football relevance. He typically sees an uptick in work when either DeAndre Hopkins or Marquise Brown are limited, and he sees more work in the offense. For now, Moore would be a dart throw of a flex play in PPR leagues if his teammates are healthy. If Moore is inactive, you could look at Greg Dortch if you are desperate.