 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saquon Barkley limited in Thursday’s practice ahead of Week 14 vs. Eagles

We break down the news that Barkley has a neck injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Washington Commanders v New York Giants
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Commanders during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 04, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

As the New York Giants head into arguably their most important game of the season in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll be hopeful to have their best player at 100%. Running back Saquon Barkley, who has put together one of his best seasons ever, is dealing with a neck injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice ahead of the Sunday contest.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

The Giants lack playmakers in general, so losing Barkley would be a massive blow. This was just one limited session, so Barkley will have the chance to log a full practice Friday and avoid any designation heading into the weekend. If Barkley were to sit out Sunday’s contest, Matt Breida would serve as the team’s lead running back. Daniel Jones might throw the ball more if Barkley is out, which would help receivers Richie James and Darius Slayton in fantasy formats.

More From DraftKings Nation