Saquon Barkley limited in Thursday’s practice ahead of Week 14 vs. Eagles

As the New York Giants head into arguably their most important game of the season in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll be hopeful to have their best player at 100%. Running back Saquon Barkley, who has put together one of his best seasons ever, is dealing with a neck injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice ahead of the Sunday contest.

Saquon Barkley (neck) added to injury report. He was listed as limited https://t.co/4eP8itBubW — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

The Giants lack playmakers in general, so losing Barkley would be a massive blow. This was just one limited session, so Barkley will have the chance to log a full practice Friday and avoid any designation heading into the weekend. If Barkley were to sit out Sunday’s contest, Matt Breida would serve as the team’s lead running back. Daniel Jones might throw the ball more if Barkley is out, which would help receivers Richie James and Darius Slayton in fantasy formats.