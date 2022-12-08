Raiders vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, December 8. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a non-conference game. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Raiders will be without DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Jayon Brown (hand), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee), who have been ruled out. Cornerback Tyler Hall (back) and RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps, calf) are questionable. Jacobs was limited in practice each day this week, but is expected to play.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs – listed as questionable with quad and calf injuries – is expected to play tonight against the #Rams, per sources. Jacobs has an NFL-high 1,634 yards from scrimmage and will look to pad his lead against a depleted L.A. defense without Aaron Donald (ankle). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

The Rams have ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back) and CB David Long (groin). Cornerback Troy Hill (groin), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), WR Brandon Powell (illness) and QB John Wolford (neck) are all listed as questionable. Wolford is expected to see how he feels during pregame workouts to determine if he can go. If he can’t play, new quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to make his team debut after the Rams claimed him on Tuesday.