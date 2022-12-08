Tyreek Hill update ahead of Week 14 vs. Chargers

The Sunday slate for Week 14 will wrap up with a monster AFC matchup. The Miami Dolphins will play the Los Angeles Chargers in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins' offense has been firing on all cylinders but is slowly coming out of the gate this week. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with an illness and did not practice on Thursday. While he shouldn’t be sidelined long, we have seen illnesses keep players from suiting up on game day.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (illness) didn't practice today but Terron Armstead (pectoral/toe) was upgraded to limited participant.



Tua (ankle) was limited once again, but Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to full — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Hill leads the entire NFL in receiving yards. He has played in all 12 games this season and has 96 receptions for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns. Hill continues to torture defenses with his speed and is a large part of why Miami is sitting in second place in the AFC East. If Hill is active on Sunday, you are going to start him without question in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, there would be an uptick in work for Jaylen Waddle as well as Trent Sherfield.