Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. 49ers

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a divisional win against the New Orleans Saints last Monday. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a huge NFC game on Sunday. The Bucs' offense has been bitten by the injury bug this season, and this week is no exception. Starting running back Leonard Fournette was limited on Thursday with a foot injury.

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette added to injury list with a foot problem. pic.twitter.com/metsYuq6eT — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Fournette has played in 11 games this season and has 145 rushing attempts for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He adds 49 receptions on 57 targets for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Fournette has seen his workload cut into with the rise of rookie Rachaad White, but he is still involved in the Tampa Bay offense. If Fournette is active on Sunday, you are likely still going to start him in a tough matchup. If Fournette sits, fire up White as his replacement in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups.