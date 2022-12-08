Amari Cooper limited with hip injury on Thursday ahead of Week 14 vs. Bengals

Week 14 of the NFL season will see the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns have been dealing with injuries, and their report to start the week is already lengthy. Wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t practice on Wednesday and was given a rest day. On Thursday, he popped up on the report dealing with a hip injury and was only able to log a limited practice. He will have one more day to log a full practice, or could go into the weekend questionable.

#Browns, #Bengals injury report.

TE Pharaoh Brown didn’t practice with illness, DE Chase Winovich missed with knee injury.

WR Amari Cooper limited with hip injury. pic.twitter.com/scDVRvhX81 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Cooper is the team’s leading wide receiver. He has played in 12 games and has 61 receptions on 102 targets for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. If Cooper is unable to play, he would be a huge missing piece of the offense. If he is active, you are going to start him in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, he would see an uptick in work for Donovan Peoples-Jones, but he would likely only have relevance in a deeper PPR league.