Josh Jacobs heads to locker room in Week 14 vs. Rams

Jsoh Jacobs suffered a hand injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball as Cobie Durant #14 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts a tackle during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Update: Jacobs is heading to the locker room. He is likely getting more testing done on his pinky/right hand, as the trainers were trying to find the right combination of tape and a brace for him to play through the pain.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with an arm/elbow injury in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the third quarter, he took a carry 15 yards but then lost the ball after he went to the ground. It wasn’t ruled a fumble, but Jacobs was shown in obvious discomfort and left the field trying not to move his right arm.

The camera has shown that the trainers are looking at his right hand.

