Josh Jacobs heads to locker room in Week 14 vs. Rams

Update: Jacobs is heading to the locker room. He is likely getting more testing done on his pinky/right hand, as the trainers were trying to find the right combination of tape and a brace for him to play through the pain.

Josh Jacobs (finger) went into the locker room. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 9, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with an arm/elbow injury in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the third quarter, he took a carry 15 yards but then lost the ball after he went to the ground. It wasn’t ruled a fumble, but Jacobs was shown in obvious discomfort and left the field trying not to move his right arm.

Josh Jacobs sure did appear to injure his right wrist landing on the ground on second down there — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 9, 2022

The camera has shown that the trainers are looking at his right hand.