 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nick Bosa sits out all three practices ahead of Week 14 vs. Bucs

We break down the news that Nick Bosa has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By lance.cartelli
Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the quarterback during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers could be without another big-name player in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Niners star pass rusher Nick Bosa has missed three straight practices — including Friday’s session — with a hamstring injury. That puts his status against the Bucs very much in question on Sunday.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan should give more clarity on Friday when he speaks to the media. He will most likely be listed as questionable, with the possibility of being listed as doubtful due to missing practice.

Week 14 implications

Bosa, despite the injury, is probably licking his chops at the matchup against Tampa Bay.

The Bucs’ offense has struggled mightily and they are short-handed against an elite defense. If Bosa does miss the game, it will give Brady and the Bucs’ short-passing game a boost, but with how bad Tampa is playing on that side of the ball, it might not move the needle that much.

With Bosa potentially sidelined, expect rookie Drake Jackson to get an uptick in playing time.

More From DraftKings Nation