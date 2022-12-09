DK Metcalf officially questionable for Week 14 vs. Panthers

Week 14 will see the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Carolina Panthers. This NFC rivalry runs deep, but the Seahawks have had a better season than the tumultuous Panthers. While quarterback Geno Smith is in the MVP conversation, he may have to play on Sunday, missing one of his best targets. DK Metcalf has been dealing with a hip injury this week. He was limited in practice on Thursday and was downgraded to not practicing on Friday. Metcalf is questionable heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Metcalf has played in all 12 games for the Seahawks this season. He has 67 receptions on 100 targets for 798 yards and five touchdowns. Metcalf hasn’t been on the same page with Smith all year but is still having a solid year. If he is unable to play, we will likely see Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin seeing an uptick in work. If Metcalf plays, start him in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he sits, start Lockett and only play Goodwin if you are in desperate need of a dart throw in PPR leagues.