Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson both managing soft-tissue injuries

Rams RBs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are both managing soft tissue injuries, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reports. Sean McVay did not disclose specifics but did note that neither will practice until they’re back up at “full speed”.

It’s tough news for the two, who have both had their own issues remaining healthy to this point in their careers. Akers missed most of the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles in the preseason, though he did rejoin the team to close out the year in pursuit of their Super Bowl LVI win. Despite his presence, Akers did struggle with efficiency, averaging just 2.57 yards per carry over 67 rush attempts.

Our Lads projects rookie Kyren Williams as the No. 3 RB on the depth chart, followed by second-year RB Jake Funk. Asim Rose and Raymond Calais led the team, each with eight carries in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason, combining for 44 rushing yards.

Akers is +3000 to lead the NFL in rushing yards on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the season, with Henderson installed at +10000.