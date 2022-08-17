CeeDee Lamb not participating in practice Wednesday, managing foot injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t suit up for practice on Wednesday and is said to be dealing with a minor foot injury, per Michael Gehlken. It isn’t considered a serious injury, but Dallas decided to keep Kamb out of practice.

Some clarity.



Absolutely no reason at all for the #Cowboys to overwork CeeDee in August.



That'll happen in September. https://t.co/gIVzdlAuq3 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 17, 2022

This injury would be more concerning if it weren’t for the preseason. Dallas is already banged up at the wide receiver position, and there isn’t any reason to push him at this point. Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL last year, and James Washington will miss most of the season's beginning. Lamb enters the year as the team’s WR1 after Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

Lamb is heading into the third season of his career. He has totaled 153 receptions for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through two seasons. Based on the reports, there isn’t a concern for this injury yet. With foot injuries, they can get worse out of nowhere. Even though Lamb is expected to be back at practice soon and likely playing in this weekend’s preseason game, this is still a situation to monitor.