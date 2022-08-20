Bears RB Khalil Herbert gets carted off practice field Saturday

The Chicago Bears saw running back Khalil Herbert get carted off the practice field Saturday. Head coach Matt Eberflus did not provide an update on his status after the fact, so there could be some bad news on the way pending a MRI. We have no timetable yet, but given the need for the cart we can say Herbert’s Week 1 status could be in doubt.

If Khalil Herbert misses significant time, I'd expect Trestan Ebner to see the most playing time outside of David Montgomery.



Ebner and Evans have split time, but Ebner got the first drive after Herbert in the last game. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 21, 2022

David Montgomery is still the lead running back in Chicago, but Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans would be in line to take Herbert’s carries. The second-year running back showed some promise last year when he filled in for Montgomery, rushing for 433 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries. He added 96 receiving yards, but could have a bigger role there this season.

Hopefully, the Bears provide some sort of an update soon. Herbert might not be high on fantasy football radars, but he’s a nice bench piece to add if you have Montgomery on your team.