Bears RB Khalil Herbert gets carted off practice field Saturday

Bears RB Khalil Herbert suffered an injury Saturday. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears warms up before the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears saw running back Khalil Herbert get carted off the practice field Saturday. Head coach Matt Eberflus did not provide an update on his status after the fact, so there could be some bad news on the way pending a MRI. We have no timetable yet, but given the need for the cart we can say Herbert’s Week 1 status could be in doubt.

David Montgomery is still the lead running back in Chicago, but Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans would be in line to take Herbert’s carries. The second-year running back showed some promise last year when he filled in for Montgomery, rushing for 433 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries. He added 96 receiving yards, but could have a bigger role there this season.

Hopefully, the Bears provide some sort of an update soon. Herbert might not be high on fantasy football radars, but he’s a nice bench piece to add if you have Montgomery on your team.

