Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury in Week 2 preseason game vs. Bengals

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appeared he sustained the injury on a questionable block from one of Cincinnati’s offensive players. The Giants ruled Thibodeaux out for the rest of the game with the injury.

Here’s a look at the block in question.

The Giants took Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping he could make an immediate impact defensively. The outside linebacker will primarily be a pass rusher, but can occasionally drop into coverage on tight ends. Thibodeaux was a force in college at Oregon, racking up 19 sacks and 126 combined tackles in 30 games over three seasons.

If this injury keeps Thibodeaux out for a long time, look for the Giants to use Oshane Ximines and Quincy Roche to take snaps at the linebacker spot.