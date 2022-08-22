Chargers WR Josh Palmer placed into concussion protocol

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed on Monday that wide receiver Josh Palmer is in concussion protocol, per Daniel Propper of The Athletic. It is unclear if he’ll clear protocols in time for the team’s preseason finale at the New Orleans Saints this Friday.

The second-year wideout out of Tennessee has had a productive training camp and is currently listed as WR3 on the team’s depth chart. He had a really nice outing in the Chargers’ 32-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, catching three of four targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Palmer is coming off a rookie campaign where he made five starts and appeared in all 17 games for the AFC West franchise. He hauled in 33 of 49 targets for 353 yards and four touchdowns for the year. He is currently WR73 in average draft position for fantasy football leagues running PPR formats and that certifies him as a sleeper pick.