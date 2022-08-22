Chargers rookie RB Isaiah Spiller ‘week-to-week’ with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without their rookie running back Isaiah Spiller for a while, as he is currently “week-to-week” with an ankle injury, per Lindsey Thiry. Head coach Brandon Staley added that Spiller may not be available for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Spiller was drafted in the fourth round of this year’s draft and has been getting praise for his work in training camp. The running back job behind starter Austin Ekeler is open, but Joshua Kelley appears in line to start as RB2 at first. Spiller could still easily surpass Kelley, but that won’t be happening at the start of the season.

There isn’t a lot of room for fantasy football relevance behind Ekeler, but if a running back could truly take a strong hold on that No. 2 job, he’d be set up if Ekeler were to miss any time.