Sterling Shepard returns to practice for first time since Achilles tear

The New York Giants got a key piece to their offense back today, as Sterling Shepard practiced for the first time since he tore his Achilles last season, per Jordan Raanan. There had been earlier good news, as Shepard wasn’t placed on the PUP list to start the season, which means he should be able to play within the first four games of the season.

Shepard has proven himself as a reliable receiver, but will have more competition this season, as the team drafted Wan’Dale Robinson to go along with Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay. Collin Johnson and Darius Slayton also are in the mix for snaps this season.

Shepard isn’t draftable in fantasy football leagues this season, but could end up a waiver wire target if he can stay healthy. His consistent play should give him opportunities and injuries always seem to be a problem for Giants receivers.