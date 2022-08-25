 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith out until at least December

The Cowboys could be without their left tackle for a while.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys looks toward the field during the national anthem against the New York Giants prior to an NFL game at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: It looks like the Cowboys can take Smith out of their plans for this season.

The Dallas Cowboys could be without their starting left tackle Tyron Smith for “multiple months,” per ESPN’s Todd Archer. Smith suffered the injury in Wednesday’s practice and will have more tests on Thursday to determine the severity, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be back on the field soon.

The Cowboys did draft left tackle Tyler Smith in the first round, so he would ideally shift from his current left guard position back to his college position with Smith out for a while.

Tyron Smith hasn’t had much injury luck over the last few years, with just 13 games played over the last two seasons. A once formidable line has quickly fallen down the ranks with a severe lack of depth.

Much will depend on how well the rookie can play, but this isn’t the best news for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot for fantasy football this season.

