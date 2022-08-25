Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith out until at least December

Update: It looks like the Cowboys can take Smith out of their plans for this season.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys could be without their starting left tackle Tyron Smith for “multiple months,” per ESPN’s Todd Archer. Smith suffered the injury in Wednesday’s practice and will have more tests on Thursday to determine the severity, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be back on the field soon.

The Cowboys did draft left tackle Tyler Smith in the first round, so he would ideally shift from his current left guard position back to his college position with Smith out for a while.

Tyron Smith hasn’t had much injury luck over the last few years, with just 13 games played over the last two seasons. A once formidable line has quickly fallen down the ranks with a severe lack of depth.

Much will depend on how well the rookie can play, but this isn’t the best news for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot for fantasy football this season.