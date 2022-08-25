Rashaad Penny out for Week 3 preseason due to COVID-19

It appears COVID-19 is going around in the Seahawks locker room, as running back Rashaad Penny is the latest player to contract the virus, per Jon Boyle. Drew Lock missed last week’s preseason game with his own bout with COVID-19 and now Penny will miss their last preseason game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks will also be without rookie Ken Walker, who is dealing with a hernia issue. That will leave the backfield pretty slim. We should see plenty of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Darwin Thompson in this one.

Penny remains in the driver’s seat for the starting job come Week 1, especially with Walker’s injury. Much will depend on how soon Walker can return and if Penny can stay healthy, but after a huge end to 2021 Penny will get his opportunities.