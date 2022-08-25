 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rashaad Penny out for Week 3 preseason due to COVID-19

The Seahawks will be thin at RB for their last game of the preseason

By Chet Gresham Updated
Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups before the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It appears COVID-19 is going around in the Seahawks locker room, as running back Rashaad Penny is the latest player to contract the virus, per Jon Boyle. Drew Lock missed last week’s preseason game with his own bout with COVID-19 and now Penny will miss their last preseason game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks will also be without rookie Ken Walker, who is dealing with a hernia issue. That will leave the backfield pretty slim. We should see plenty of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Darwin Thompson in this one.

Penny remains in the driver’s seat for the starting job come Week 1, especially with Walker’s injury. Much will depend on how soon Walker can return and if Penny can stay healthy, but after a huge end to 2021 Penny will get his opportunities.

