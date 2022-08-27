Treylon Burks suffers wrist injury, but returns to field in final preseason game

Update: Well, how about that, Burks is back in the game. Good news!

Update: Burks is questionable to return with a wrist injury, which means he won’t return since it is a preseason game. It is difficult to read much into these designations during preseason, but questionable is still better than out or doubtful. We’ll hopefully get news after the game wraps.

Tennessee Titans first round pick Treylon Burks has gone to the locker room to be examined after suffering an injury against the Cardinals, per Jim Wyatt. He appeared to be holding his arm, but there is no confirmation on his injury of yet.

Burks had already caught two passes for 19 yards, as the team appeared to want him to get a good amount of work in the last preseason game. There’s no doubt the talent is there, but Burks has apparently had trouble getting up to speed in training camp, lagging behind on the depth chart. Hopefully this injury is minor, as he’s still set up for plenty of opportunity to contribute this season.