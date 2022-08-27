 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Panthers QB suffered high ankle sprain and is going for a second opinion.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers gets driven off the field after a third quarter injury against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Friday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Panthers had already named Baker Mayfield the starting QB heading into the 2022 regular season. All this means is Darnold won’t serve as backup and that job will go to P.J. Walker, who played in five games last season. Walker has very limited upside, so if Mayfield were to also go down, that could derail Carolina’s season pretty quickly.

Chances are you weren’t drafting Darnold in fantasy football. What are we saying, there’s no way you were drafting him. So really this doesn’t impact much in terms of fantasy and even the betting markets. Darnold also should be back around Week 4 or 5 depending on his recovery.

More From DraftKings Nation