Report: Brian Robinson in stable condition after being shot during attempted robbery

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being the victim of a shooting during an attempted robbery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Sunday evening.

Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson was involved in an attempted carjacking and was shot multiple times. The wounds are not considered life threatening.

Robinson was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Robinson did not play in the Commanders’ preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He led Washington’s backfield with 31 yards on eight carries in the Week 2 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robinson enters his rookie season as the third-string running back behind Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic on the roster. McKissic is dealing with an injury during preseason and the Commanders continue to not like Gibson for whatever reason. There’s a chance Robinson could be involved early on. We don’t know how long these injuries will keep him out of action. The Commanders open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In terms of fantasy football, Robinson is being selected in the top-45 among running backs at RB44 on average. He’s a decent target in keeper/dynasty formats. Robinson ran for over 1,300 yards and 14 TDs for the Crimson Tide in 2021.