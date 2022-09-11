Alvin Kamara says he’s ‘good’ after leaving game early Week 1 vs. Falcons

Update: Kamara did leave for an apparent injury, but says he is okay. We’ll see how much he practices next week.

Alvin Kamara said he’s good after leaving game early — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2022

The New Orleans Saints didn’t have Alvin Kamara on the field late in the fourth quarter. He is likely injured, but we haven’t seen any reports of an injury just yet. But there was a photo of what appeared to be Kamara walking to the injury tent or the locker room.