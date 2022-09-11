 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alvin Kamara says he’s ‘good’ after leaving game early Week 1 vs. Falcons

Alvin Kamara not in game late in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs through defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham #95 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Update: Kamara did leave for an apparent injury, but says he is okay. We’ll see how much he practices next week.

The New Orleans Saints didn’t have Alvin Kamara on the field late in the fourth quarter. He is likely injured, but we haven’t seen any reports of an injury just yet. But there was a photo of what appeared to be Kamara walking to the injury tent or the locker room.

