Tee Higgins ruled OUT with concussion vs. Steelers in Week 1

Update: Higgins has been ruled out with a concussion.

Update: Higgins is officially questionable to return.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins being evaluated for concussion, question to return — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 11, 2022

Update: Higgins is being evaluated for a concussion, per the broadcast.

Tee Higgins suffered an apparent head/neck injury in the second quarter against the Steelers. He went to the medical tent, per Kelsey Conway. He currently has two receptions for 27 yards.

This has been a game dominated by the Steelers defense, as they have turned Joe Burrow over three times. The hit on Higgins was flagged as a penalty.