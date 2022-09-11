 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tee Higgins ruled OUT with concussion vs. Steelers in Week 1

Tee Higgins suffered a head injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals stiff arms cornerback Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Update: Higgins has been ruled out with a concussion.

Update: Higgins is officially questionable to return.

Update: Higgins is being evaluated for a concussion, per the broadcast.

Tee Higgins suffered an apparent head/neck injury in the second quarter against the Steelers. He went to the medical tent, per Kelsey Conway. He currently has two receptions for 27 yards.

This has been a game dominated by the Steelers defense, as they have turned Joe Burrow over three times. The hit on Higgins was flagged as a penalty.

