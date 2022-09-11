Saints vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 11. The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons start the season with a big NFC South matchup. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Saints will be without CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) and RB Dwayne Washington. S J.T. Gray (hamstring), S Tyrann Mathieu (illness), T Landon Young (hip) and WR Michael Thomas are all listed as questionable. Thomas is expected to play for the first time since 2020.

The Falcons are relatively healthy for this game and only have two players on the injury report. CB Darren Hall (quadriceps) and WR Drake London (knee) are both listed as questionable after a week of limited participation in practice. The rookie London is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday.