49ers vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, September 11. The San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers only have one player listed as out already, and it is G Daniel Brunskill, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The bigger news is that star TE George Kittle is listed as questionable with a groin injury. With it being the first week of the regular season, it doesn’t make sense to potentially aggravate the injury. Kittle is not expected to play.

The Bears have a decimated wide receiver corps with N’Keal Harry and David Moore already on IR. Rookie wideout Velus Jones is considered doubtful with a hamstring injury. The only other player on the injury report for Chicago is DE Dominique Robinson, who is dealing with a knee injury and is considered questionable for Sunday.