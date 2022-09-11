Chiefs vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

The first week of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 11. The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chiefs are healthy as they head into the season's first game. Defensive end Frank Clark did not practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday dealing with an illness. He is off the injury report as the team heads into Sunday, though and is expected to be active.

The Cardinals aren’t so lucky. While already missing WR DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension, WR Rondale Moore has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. G Cody Ford (ankle) and CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) have also been ruled out. CB Byron Murphy (illness) and G Justin Pugh (neck) are questionable. Tight end Zach Ertz is questionable with a calf injury but is expected to play. Teammate J.J. Watt is also dealing with a calf injury but is not expected to play.