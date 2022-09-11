Raiders vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season includes an AFC West showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders have already placed tackle Brandon Parker and linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve, dealing a blow to Las Vegas’ depth on both sides of the ball. Defensive end Jordan Jenkins has also been moved to the injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL in the Raiders’ preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers are likely to be without Donald Parham Jr. as the tight end continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The most significant absence could come in Los Angeles’ secondary, as J.C. Jackson is doubtful to start the season opener. Jackson was among the Chargers’ notable free agency signings, but he continues to rehab from ankle surgery in the offseason.