Bucs vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 11. The season’s first edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a high-profile matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Buccaneers are relatively healthy for the season opener. The only player ruled out heading into Sunday was CB Zyon McCollum, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay does have a pair of wide receivers listed as questionable. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) are likely to be a game-time decision. Godwin is expected to play but could be on a strict snap count for the game.

The Cowboys don’t have many players in question for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Michael Gallup has long been ruled out as he is coming back from an ACL tear suffered late last season. He is expected to be out for next week’s game too. The only other player that is questionable for the game is S Jayron Kearse, who is dealing with a neck injury.