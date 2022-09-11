 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Kittle is inactive for Week 1 vs. Bears

The 49ers published their Week 1 inactives report and George Kittle is inactive for their matchup against the Bears. We break down what it means.

By pete.hernandez
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers acknowledges fans prior to the preseason game at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 49ers announced Week 1 inactives and George Kittle is officially inactive for their matchup against the Bears. Kittle was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited throughout the week after suffering the injury during a light practice on Monday.

With Kittle unable to go against the Bears, the 49ers have Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and Tyler Kroft as backup options at tight end on the active roster. Troy Fumagalli is an option on the practice squad and could hear his name called in the future, with head coach Mike Shanahan indicating Kittle’s injury is day-to-day. Based on the depth chart alone Woerner should be the next man up to fill Kittle’s absence.

Outside of the tight end position, the fantasy projections for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk against Chicago should only rise. Samuel led all 49ers receivers in targets in 2021, and Aiyuk finished behind Kittle last season with a total of 84 targets. While Samuel was always a shoo-in fantasy starter, Aiyuk now bumps up to a great value start against a Bears defense that gave up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2021.

