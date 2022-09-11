Michael Thomas is active for Week 1 vs. Falcons

The Saints announced their Week 1 inactives and Michael Thomas is officially active for their matchup against the Falcons. Thomas was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited throughout practice during the week.

Thomas being active indicates that he’s as healthy as he’s ever been over the past two seasons, and his matchup against the Falcons works to his benefit. Prior to his injury-plagued 2020 and 2021 seasons, Thomas was coming off a 2019 campaign in which we finished 1,725 receiving yards, nine touchdowns, and an incredible 107.8 receiving yards per game. Now that’s back and active in Week 1 he returns as the undisputed WR1 for Jameis Winston.

Working to his benefit is the Falcons defense lining up across from him, who gave up the sixth-most fantasy points on average to opposing receivers (24.0). Thomas could have some competition in target share with the newly signed Jarvis Landry and the promising rookie Chris Olave. But Thomas has been a high-volume source of receptions, and in his last healthy season, he averaged 9.3 receptions per game. Thomas has an excellent shot to return to form against a favorable matchup in Week 1.