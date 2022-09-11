JK Dobbins is inactive for Week 1 vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 1 inactives and JK Dobbins is officially inactive for their matchup against the New York Jets. Dobbins was listed as questionable this week as he continues to recover from a torn ACL last season. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Dobbins’ absence opens up an intriguing fantasy option in Baltimore’s backfield, with the newly-added Kenyan Drake and the veteran Mike Davis likely to shoulder carries with Dobbins on the sideline. Drake boasts more fantasy upside with a higher ceiling, and yet he’s only been with the team for a few weeks after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Davis has spent more time with the Ravens playbook after signing with the team this offseason.

Either option should not have to worry in regards to their opponent, as the Jets have been historically accommodating to opposing fantasy running backs. Last season they surrendered the most fantasy points on average to running backs with 26.3 points per game. If anything, Drake could present great fantasy potential in PPR leagues as the better receiving threat for Baltimore. Simultaneously, Davis has made his money in the past with goal-line scoring opportunities.