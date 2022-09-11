Zach Ertz is active for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 1 inactives and Zach Ertz is officially active for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ertz was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Ertz’s active status is a good sign for fantasy owners and the matchup on deck is the icing on the cake. The matchup with the Cardinals and Chiefs is expected to be one of the certain high-scoring affairs on the Week 1 slate, and if Kansas City continues to pile on the points you can expect Arizona to consistently drop back each snap. The absence of Deandre Hopkins also bodes well for Ertz's target opportunities, as he should vault into either the first or second receiving option for Kyler Murray.

Red zone opportunities should benefit the Cardinals' tight end as well, as the Chiefs' red zone TD scoring percentage against opposing teams was 57.58 percent in 2021, which was middle of the pack. The Cardinals should stretch the field to keep pace with Kansas City, and Ertz should be the beneficiary of red zone targets from Murray.