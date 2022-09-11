Chris Godwin is active for Week 1 vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 1 inactives and Chris Godwin is officially active for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin was listed as questionable this week as he recovers from ACL surgery in the offseason. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Godwin suiting up for Sunday night’s matchup is a great sign for his recovery as he was a volume receiver in targets, making him one of the better receiver options in fantasy last season. Godwin set a career-high in targets last season and was the top target for Tom Brady in 2021 with 127 targets, which was 13 more than Mike Evans in second place. That being said, Week 1 might not be the ideal situation to fire Godwin up in fantasy leagues.

While he has multiple seasons’ worth of chemistry with Brady, the expectation is that Godwin will be on a snap count as he continues to rehab from his ACL surgery. In addition to competing for target share with Evans, he also has the newly signed Russell Gage and Julio Jones to account for as well. Brady has a track record of spreading the ball around week-to-week, so Godwin may be better suited on fantasy benches this week as he works his way back to form.