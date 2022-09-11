Steelers vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season continues on Sunday, September 11. The AFC North will be on display as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers appear to be healthy going into Sunday, but it was in question throughout the week. Running back Najee Harris had dealt with a foot injury in the early part of the preseason, but appears healthy for this week. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson injured his shoulder in the final preseason game, and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. He logged a full session on Friday and isn’t listed on Sunday’s injury report.

The reigning AFC champions are pretty healthy to start the 2022 season. Cincinnati only has one player already listed as out, and it is tight end Devin Asiasi who is dealing with a quad injury. Wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) are both listed as questionable for the game.