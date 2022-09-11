Ravens vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

10:25 a.m. ET Update: Dobbins wants to play in today’s game, but the Ravens have decided that he will be inactive against the Jets, per Dianna Russini.

The first week of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 11. The Baltimore Ravens go on the road to take the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens are headed into Sunday’s game with two players already ruled out. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) and T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will miss the season opener. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable, as is CB Marcus Peters (knee). Dobbins’ injury status has been fickle during the preseason as he assured the media he was fine. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hinted during an answer that Dobbins could miss the first few weeks of the season. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Dobbins is a game-time decision but is unlikely to play.

Speaking of missing the first few weeks of the year, the Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson. He was injured in the preseason and is expected to miss up to the year's first four games. Tackle Duane Brown is also already out and is dealing with a shoulder injury. Tackle George Fant (knee), CB Justin Hardee (calf), T Conor McDermott (ankle) and CB D.J. Reed (knee) are all listed as questionable.