Eagles vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, September 11. The Philadelphia Eagles start the year on the road as they take on the Detroit Lions. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Eagles have a clean bill of health heading into Sunday’s game. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs), DT Javon Hargrave (toe) and CB Josiah Scott all logged limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday this week. They were all full participants on Friday and seem ready to go. Running back Miles Sanders dealt with hamstring issues in the preseason but seems healthy for Sunday’s game.

The Lions gained a lot of fans from being this year’s Hard Knocks team. On Sunday, they will be without G Tommy Kraemer (back) and DE Levi Onwuzurike (back), who have been ruled out. Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) is doubtful for the game. Linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) and veteran C Frank Ragnow (groin) are both listed as questionable but logged limited participation in practice on Friday.