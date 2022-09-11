Packers vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 11. The Green Bay Packers will battle their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers enter a new era without star wide receiver Davante Adams leading their offense. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have to look down the depth chart as WR1 Allen Lazard is doubtful with an ankle injury. Rodgers may experience more pressure in the backfield as both T David Bakhtiari (knee) and G Elgton Jenkins (pectoral, knee) are both questionable.

The Vikings are relatively healthy heading into the season opener. They have yet to rule out any players and only have two questionable. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard is dealing with a biceps injury, while rookie S Lewis Cine is dealing with a knee injury. Bullard would be expected to start on the right side of the defensive line if healthy.