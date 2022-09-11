Patriots vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

The first week of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 11. The AFC East will be showcased with a battle between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots are banged up heading into their first game of the season. While nobody has already been deemed out, they have five questionable players. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), WR/RB Ty Montgomery (knee), CB Shaun Wade (ankle) and T Isaiah Wynn (back) are all names to look for when injury reports come out.

Like their opponents, Miami also has five players listed as questionable. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Eric Rowe (pectoral) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) are all questionable to play. The biggest name here is Davis, who is the starting NT on the defensive line when he is active.