Live fantasy football injury news for Week 1

The National Football League season starts in earnest today, as we get 14 games to soak in to our eyeballs and craniums. We already watched as the Bills dismantled the Super Bowl champions on Thursday night and are ready for more! For fantasy football, injuries will be a major reason for concern and opportunity. Staying on top of them will be our task in this live, updated post.
Coming into the day, we had a significant list of injury concerns. Below, you can see the most significant fantasy football actives and inactives and once the games get going, we’ll keep you updated on all the significant fantasy injuries.
Official inactive/actives
Active
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
Michael Thomas
Diontae Johnson
Ty Montgomery
James Robinson
Inactive
J.K. Dobbins
George Kittle
Laviska Shenault
Tyler Allgeir
Salvon Ahmed
Trey Sermon
D’Ernest Johnson
Injury updates for 1 p.m. games
coming soon
Injury updates for 4 p.m. games
coming soon