Live fantasy football injury news for Week 1

We take you through all the notable fantasy football injuries for Sunday’s NFL games.

By Chet Gresham
J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the sidelines after being injured against the Washington Football Team during the first half of a preseason game at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. J.K. Dobbins would be injured on the play Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The National Football League season starts in earnest today, as we get 14 games to soak in to our eyeballs and craniums. We already watched as the Bills dismantled the Super Bowl champions on Thursday night and are ready for more! For fantasy football, injuries will be a major reason for concern and opportunity. Staying on top of them will be our task in this live, updated post.

Coming into the day, we had a significant list of injury concerns. Below, you can see the most significant fantasy football actives and inactives and once the games get going, we’ll keep you updated on all the significant fantasy injuries.

Official inactive/actives

Active

Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
Michael Thomas
Diontae Johnson
Ty Montgomery
James Robinson

Inactive

J.K. Dobbins
George Kittle
Laviska Shenault
Tyler Allgeir
Salvon Ahmed
Trey Sermon
D’Ernest Johnson

Injury updates for 1 p.m. games

coming soon

Injury updates for 4 p.m. games

coming soon

