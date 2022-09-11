The New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was unavailable to talk after the loss to the Dolphins due to a back injury, per Phil Perry. We are unlikely to get much information out of New England until the Week 2 injury report, but this will be a much discussed injury. Brian Hoyer is Jones’s backup, which doesn’t bode well if Jones can’t go next week.
Mac Jones suffers back injury in Week 1 vs. Dolphins
