Mac Jones suffers back injury in Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Mac Jones suffered a back injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was unavailable to talk after the loss to the Dolphins due to a back injury, per Phil Perry. We are unlikely to get much information out of New England until the Week 2 injury report, but this will be a much discussed injury. Brian Hoyer is Jones’s backup, which doesn’t bode well if Jones can’t go next week.

