Chiefs K Harrison Butker suffers ankle injury in Week 1 vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough injury early in their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kicker Harrison Butker was carted to the locker room with what is being reported as an ankle injury. He suffered the injury on a kickoff early in the game.

The Chiefs do not have another kicker on the roster and safety Justin Reid is the team’s emergency kicker. If Butker is going to miss any time, they’ll likely have kickers in to work out on Monday. Reid converted an extra point in place of Butker.

Butker is among the best kickers in the league and a consistent fantasy threat. There are plenty of veteran kickers available in free agency, and Kansas City is a good situation for a kicker. There are plenty of options to consider on waivers, whether it be the Chiefs next kicker or someone already playing available on waivers. There’s no need to invest a high waiver position in a kicker, but you can instead just wait and use any waiver priority on a more significant roster addition.